Demoralized by rounds of job cuts, journalists at San Jose’s Mercury News and East Bay Times in Oakland, Calif., took their case to the public last month. At a rally in Oakland, they handed out a fact sheet detailing the “pillaging” of their papers, accompanied by a cartoon of a business executive trying to milk an emaciated cow.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/as-a-secretive-hedge-fund-guts-its-newspapers-journalists-are-fighting-back-in-their-own-pages/