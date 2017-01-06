News Newsletter News 

As Facebook and Twitter Stumble On Measurement, Snapchat Scores Brownie Points

Grace Caffyn | DigidayJanuary 6, 2017
Snapchat’s latest measurement play has earned it a gold star from media agencies at a time when rivals are still working to scrub off their black marks.

This week the Gen Z favorite rolled out an integration with third-party provider Moat for the U.K. and France so brands can see if their video ads are viewed and heard by a human being (versus a bot) and for how long. The feature has been live in the U.S. since June.

