As Facebook Live Video Dreams Fade, Publishers Look Again to Twitter
Some publishers have been disappointed with Facebook Live video, but they are hopeful as Twitter embraces the format.
Twitter has been getting into live video in a big way. It’s already live streamed events and announced a streaming video service with Bloomberg Media, in addition to other live news, sports and entertainment programs from content creators including BuzzFeed, Vox Media’s The Verge and the WNBA.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: