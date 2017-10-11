News Newsletter News 

As Facebook Live Video Dreams Fade, Publishers Look Again to Twitter

Lucia Moses | Digiday October 11, 2017

Some publishers have been disappointed with Facebook Live video, but they are hopeful as Twitter embraces the format.

Twitter has been getting into live video in a big way. It’s already live streamed events and announced a streaming video service with Bloomberg Media, in addition to other live news, sports and entertainment programs from content creators including BuzzFeed, Vox Media’s The Verge and the WNBA.

