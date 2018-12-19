As Facebook Raised a Privacy Wall, It Carved an Opening for Tech Giants
For years, Facebook gave some of the world’s largest technology companies more intrusive access to users’ personal data than it has disclosed, effectively exempting those business partners from its usual privacy rules, according to internal records and interviews.
One thought on “As Facebook Raised a Privacy Wall, It Carved an Opening for Tech Giants”
NYT fails to mention that it and other facebook-accredited information companies have access to facebook’s database of “political” ads and advertisers while the average user, local news reporter or internet sleuth can only submit blind requests to the political ads API and data.
ProPublica has taken to distracting readers from its exclusive access to otherwise secret campaign-related data by bragging about its own browser extension that reports – to ProPublica – which ads are served to users of the ProPublica browser extension.
ProPublica further enjoys promotion from withing tech giants who selectively link to the left-leaning “investigative” service from exclusive, high-value pages withing the tech giant’s own highly ranked Web sites. The exclusive linking schemes help ProPublica gain higher search engine placement.
The alliance between “tech giants” and facebook might be interesting, but we might need to be just as concerned about an unholy alliance between tech giants like facebook or giggle and large media powers with strong agenda-setting missions.