Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/as-journalism-becomes-even-more-dangerous-newsrooms-must-address-psychological-trauma/

As 2016 drew to a close, organizations like the Committee to Protect Journalists prepared their final tallies of the number of journalists killed over the past year. The CPJ has provided systematic data on the deaths of reporters since 1992. Groups like Reporters Without Borders and the International Safety Institute also provide information on these casualties, hoping to raise awareness about the dangers that journalists face in the field and at home.

These grim statistics are vital to the broader conversation on journalistic safety. Because of these yearly tallies, news industry practitioners and members of the general public can understand the hard, cold facts: Reporters often die in the process of seeking the truth and sharing it with the world.