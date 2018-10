In 2017, Collins Dictionary named “fake news” the word of the year. In 2018, it’s going out of style. Journalists and media experts have argued that not only has the term been used so broadly as to lose meaning, it can also have negative effects on democratic institutions and the public’s trust of media.

