As Rhetoric Becomes Reality, the Media Grapples with America’s Hate

As the Trump era has unspooled, Fox News has frequently received tough media scrutiny for amplifying administration attacks, including on the mainstream press. As a country and its media try to process a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue; the pipe bombs mailed to George Soros, CNN, and a clutch of senior Democrats; and the killing of two African-Americans in a Kentucky grocery store (by a white man who tried to enter a majority-black church moments earlier), a tipping point seems to have been reached.

