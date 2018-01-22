As Technology Develops, So Must Journalists’ Codes of Ethics
Journalism is largely collaboration: reporters with sources, writers and editors, lawyers advising publishers, producers with distributors, and audiences feeding back their knowledge. Rapid development of artificial intelligence means journalists are likely to collaborate more and more with machines that think. The word itself, machines, feels so industrial era, but “robots” feels too limited.
2 thoughts on “As Technology Develops, So Must Journalists’ Codes of Ethics”
The code of ethics must stay the same. Technology should not be allowed to change the code of ethics, which is what is happening today. Journalists need to do nothing. Technology must adapt to the real world as it pushes its way in and not allow technology to change common sense ethics.
Seriously? What codes of ethics? If ever such a thing existed, journalists shredded such codes the moment Trump was elected president. It has been painful and sad to watch this past year as journalists have become one dimensional focusing each day on the destruction of one person. Apparently, this has become the only issue journalists are capable of reporting.