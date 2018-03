America’s wars in the Middle East, Thomas Brennan likes to joke, are now officially old enough to drive. Afghanistan, the eldest child in a family of wars that has grown to encompass fighting in almost a dozen countries, will turn 17 this year, and Iraq recently turned 15.

