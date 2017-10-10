ASNE to Overhaul Annual Diversity Survey with $300,000 Democracy Fund Grant

The Democracy Fund has awarded the American Society of News Editors Foundation a $300,000 grant to create a more comprehensive and data-driven survey that catalogues newsroom diversity numbers for U.S. print and online publications.

Increasing diversity in U.S. newsrooms has been a primary mission of the American Society of News Editors since 1978, when ASNE launched the annual Newsroom Employment Diversity Survey, which measures the success of ASNE’s goal of having the percentage of minorities working in newsrooms nationwide equal to the percentage of minorities in the nation’s population by 2025.