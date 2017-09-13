A presidential election settled by 0.057 percent of the national vote in three states — as the 2016 election was — will necessarily lend itself to quite a bit of finger-pointing. Swinging 77,744 votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin means changing the minds of 38,872 people, 0.01 percent of the American population. If Hillary Clinton’s campaign had changed those 40,000-odd minds, she’d be president today. But she didn’t.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/assessing-a-clinton-argument-that-the-media-helped-to-elect-trump/