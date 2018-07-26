At the Capital Gazette, ‘We’re Still Mourning. We’re Gonna Need Help. But We’re Still Here.’
The temporary newsroom is smaller than the old one. Everyone sits closer together at a maze of gray desks under fluorescent lights. They shout across the room to each other and call for quiet before picking up their phones for an interview.
You can hear the staff of Annapolis’ Capital Gazette working here, said Danielle Ohl, a reporter who covers city hall and the Naval Academy.
