At this EU-Supported Online Outlet For Young Europeans, Its Readers Are Also Its Writers and Translators

Twenty-four official languages are spoken in the European Union. Cafébabel dreams of a being a place that unites many of them.

Its articles — most of which are available to read in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish, plus sometimes even more languages where relevant — inhabit a Europe where young Italians might care about a climate policy issue in Portugal, young Spaniards might be interested in an up-and-coming artist from Switzerland, and all young Europeans might care about the future protections of whistleblowers on a continental level. (Not Nigel Farage’s Europe, in other words.)