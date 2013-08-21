Atlantic Flyer Newspaper Sold To Chicagoan

Like & Share E&P:

By: Press Release | Kamen & Co Group Services

Uniondale, NY – The 28- year old Atlantic Flyer niche aviation newspaper, a free distribution 17,500 circulated title owned by Sandy and Richard Porter of Guilford, Connecticut, has been sold to businessman Brian Columbus of Chicago, Illinois. Kevin Kamen, President/CEO of New York-based Kamen & Co. Group Services, a media appraisal and brokerage firm, secured the buyer and negotiated the sale. The deal closed Tuesday, August 20, 2013.

The Atlantic Flyer, which has a fine reputation and has been distributed at airports and aviation training schools for decades, allows its readers to become an active part of the “general aviation community” and currently focuses on the east coast. With nearly 900 distribution points, Atlantic Flyer is currently circulated from Maine to Florida.