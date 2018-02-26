Australia Will Have Power to Grill Google and Facebook on Threat to News Media
The competition regulator will have the power to compel Google and Facebook to answer wide-ranging questions about their use of personal data and the cost to news media of their dominance of Australian advertising dollars.
The chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Rod Sims, has warned that criminal sanctions would apply if the tech giants failed to assist the inquiry, which is the first of its kind in the world.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: