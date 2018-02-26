News Newsletter News 

Australia Will Have Power to Grill Google and Facebook on Threat to News Media

Amanda Meade | The GuardianFebruary 26, 2018

The competition regulator will have the power to compel Google and Facebook to answer wide-ranging questions about their use of personal data and the cost to news media of their dominance of Australian advertising dollars.

The chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Rod Sims, has warned that criminal sanctions would apply if the tech giants failed to assist the inquiry, which is the first of its kind in the world.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/australia-will-have-power-to-grill-google-and-facebook-on-threat-to-news-media/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *