Australia’s Media Companies Join Forces to Fight ‘Chilling’ Security Laws

Australia’s top media organizations have demanded a blanket public interest exemption for journalists in response to the Coalition’s amended foreign interference bill.

In a joint submission from media companies, including Guardian Australia, Fairfax Media, AAP, the ABC, News Corporation, Bauer Media and the West Australian, the media industry said amendments to the security laws do not go far enough.

Any journalist who positively reports about a foreign intelligence agency could still end up in jail, they warned the parliamentary committee examining the bill on Tuesday.