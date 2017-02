Like & Share E&P:

Automation could play a helpful role in rapid mass coverage of breaking news and in covering niche, data-driven topics, according to Dustin Bass, business development manager at Automated Insights.

His presentation at the Big Data for Media Week conference in London summarised a variety of ways in which Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology can help automate certain types of media coverage.