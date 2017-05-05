Axel Springer Pushes For Transparency In Its Programmatic Advertising

Like & Share E&P:

Big publishers are taking control of their relationship with platform giants Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, said Carsten Schwecke, chief digital officer of Axel Springer’s sales house, Media Impact.

“That fear which used to exist, and where you couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, is no longer driving the market,” said Schwecke, speaking to Digiday at AppNexus’ summit in London on Thursday. “Instead, it is the momentum around topics like brand safety, [sites like] Breitbart News, the YouTube issue. … Advertisers are coming back to us saying how much they appreciate the trust they have in our brands.”