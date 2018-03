“Awful scandal porn” shouted an Axios headline Tuesday. The unit of content, by Axios principles Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen: 1) summarized much of what Sam Nunberg said in a remarkable group of interviews Monday; 2) chastised the news media for giving the interviews so much coverage.

