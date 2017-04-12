Backlash After Newspaper Reports On United Passenger’s Background

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/backlash-after-newspaper-reports-on-united-passengers-background/

On Tuesday, a day after the public reacted in horror to a video of United passenger David Dao being violently removed from a flight, Louisville’s Courier-Journal ran a story examining what it called his “troubled past.”

And just like that, an internet-wide conversation on air travel protocol and corporate responsibility gave way to one about journalistic ethics, with a chorus of reporters denouncing the unflattering coverage of someone who’d never sought the spotlight in the first place.