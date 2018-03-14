Baltimore Sun Duo Tackles a City’s Evolving Crime Beat

In the segregated city of Baltimore, residents typically spend their time in either the “White L” or the “Black Butterfly”—the narrow corridor that runs through central Baltimore and along the Inner Harbor, and the neighborhoods that spread to the east and west. But Baltimore Sun reporters Justin Fenton and Kevin Rector traverse their borders almost daily, covering cops and crime. Over the past four years, Fenton and Rector have witnessed the city’s daily churn of violent crime and periodic scandal transform into near epochal upheaval. USA Today recently anointed the city the most dangerous in America.

