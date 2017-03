Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/barring-reporters-from-briefings-does-it-cross-a-legal-line/

A ruling issued on Monday by a federal judge in Manhattan, in a case brought by a freelance journalist without a lawyer, may interest the White House. The judge said that the New York Police Department may have violated the First Amendment by revoking the press credentials of the journalist, Jason B. Nicholas.