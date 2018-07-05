BBC Experiments with New Virtual Studio to Better Explain the News to Young People Across Africa
BBC World Service has launched a new television programme for young people in Africa, aiming to give 11-16 year olds a chance to tell their own stories and find out more about the world’s issues.
What’s New?, which is part of the BBC’s investment for new programming in Africa, covers news and current affairs specifically for children across the continent – the first time an international broadcaster has done this.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: