BBC to Increase Religious Coverage to Better Represent All Faiths

The BBC is set to increase its coverage of religions after a year-long review found that people of all faiths were “often absent, poorly presented or satirised”, according to reports.

The corporation’s religion and ethics review, which is out on Wednesday, proposes a variety of improvements such as including religious themes in the broadcaster’s popular dramas and soaps on both TV and radio, more documentaries covering religious and ethical issues being commissioned and for popular programmes such as The One Show to celebrate Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Jewish holy days.