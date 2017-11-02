Before Congress, Social Media Companies Insist They’d Rather Not ‘Be Evil’
Congress is grilling Facebook, Twitter and Google this week for allowing Russian agents to hijack their social networks. The grilling is long overdue.
When Mark Zuckerberg took his company public in 2012, he said his mission was “to bring people closer together” and “create a more open culture,” not merely to make money. Facebook made plenty of money and reunited lots of old high school friends.
