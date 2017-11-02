News Newsletter News 

Before Congress, Social Media Companies Insist They’d Rather Not ‘Be Evil’

Doyle McManus | Los Angeles TimesNovember 2, 2017

Congress is grilling Facebook, Twitter and Google this week for allowing Russian agents to hijack their social networks. The grilling is long overdue.

When Mark Zuckerberg took his company public in 2012, he said his mission was “to bring people closer together” and “create a more open culture,” not merely to make money. Facebook made plenty of money and reunited lots of old high school friends.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/before-congress-social-media-companies-insist-theyd-rather-not-be-evil/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *