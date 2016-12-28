Beyond Fake News: 2016’s Most Disruptive Media Moments

Like & Share E&P:

Here’s the biggest understatement of the year: 2016 was the most disruptive moment the mainstream American news media have faced in a very long time.

That’s not because so many media outlets misread the presidential election, although that is part of it. And it’s not just because so-called “fake news” has become a genuine issue, prompting Facebook and other social media outlets to address fraudulent items formatted to look like legitimate news reports — a long-needed change.