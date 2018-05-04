BH Media Group Launches ‘Join Our Story’ Advertising Campaign

BH Media Group has launched the “Join Our Story,” campaign this week. The campaign highlights the company’s focus on local and regional, fact-based journalism and other ways we serve our communities.

“Our associates believe in the power of local journalism and recognize that our subscribers are not just readers, but also stakeholders in what we do every day,” said BH Media CEO Terry Kroeger. “This campaign encourages people to view our newspapers and websites as part of the conversation enriching their lives. Our 993 journalists and our nearly 4,000 employees are dedicated to telling the stories that matter in their communities, where they work, live and raise their families.”

The campaign will include print and digital advertising as well as a social media push using the message “Be Part of the Story. Join Us.” and hashtag #JoinOurStory and will focus on individual stories from publishers, journalists, local business owners and subscribers sharing their stories about the importance of local media. This campaign encourages readers to subscribe to our news and be advocates for quality journalism in their communities.

“Our goal is to create a strong message about who we are and our role as members of the community,” said chief marketing officer Lissa Cupp. “Subscribing to the newspaper or news website doesn’t just benefit us– it benefits the entire community and we depend on that support to advance the values of journalism and maintain an informed public. We want to remind the people who read us that they are as important to the community’s story as we are.”

With headquarters in Omaha, Neb., BH Media serves communities in 11 states with 31 award-winning daily newspapers and websites and 47 weekly publications. It also operates WPLG, an ABC television affiliate in Miami, Fla. BH Media is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.