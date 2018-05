The Digital Content NewFronts were designed to create an upfront marketplace for digital video, where media companies could present upcoming programming to advertisers –just like the TV upfronts. But the NewFronts have become less about securing immediate upfront ad commitments — which is harder to do when digital can be transacted year-round –and more of a place for presenters to lay out their overall positioning to marketers.

