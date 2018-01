“Game of Zones” is a popular animated series from Turner’s Bleacher Report, which reimagines NBA stars and personalities as characters in a “Game of Thrones”-like universe. It’s been a successful show for Bleacher Report, with its most recent season nabbing 40 million video views across platforms and a big ad sponsor in AT&T, the company said.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/bleacher-report-targets-commerce-licensing-as-new-business-lines/