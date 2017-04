Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/blendle-the-dutch-itunes-for-news-lands-investment-from-financial-times-owner-nikkei/

Blendle, the Dutch “iTunes for news,” has landed new investments from Financial Times owner Nikkei and Amsterdam-based investment fund INKEF Capital a year after its debut in the United States.

“The partnership between Nikkei and the Financial Times is one of the most exciting publishing initiatives worldwide,” Blendle founder Alexander Klöpping said in a statement.