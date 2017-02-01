Bliss Communications, Inc. Sells Monroe Publishing, LLC to Morris Newspaper Corporation

Like & Share E&P:

Bliss Communications, Inc. sold the assets of Monroe Publishing, LLC to Morris Newspaper Corporation of Wisconsin, a division of Morris Multimedia, Inc. headquartered in Savannah, Georgia according to John Cribb, Cribb, Greene & Cope who represented Bliss Communications, Inc. in the transaction.

Monroe Publishing, LLC publishes The Monroe Times, a daily newspaper serving Green and LaFayette counties, and free weekly papers the Monroe Shopping News and the Freeport Shopping News.

“The Monroe Times has been an important part of Bliss for over 28 years as has the Monroe and Freeport Shoppers for over 13 years. We have enjoyed our relationship with the city of Monroe and the surrounding communities in Green County and in Freeport, IL, and the terrific employees of these organizations. However, this sale represented an opportunity for me to pass the ownership of these great publications to a media company committed to quality community based journalism,” said Sidney H. Bliss, President of Bliss Communications, Inc.

Charles H. Morris, President of Morris Multimedia, Inc. said, “We are pleased to welcome the Monroe and Freeport publications and employees to our locally managed, growing Wisconsin group. We continue to have interest in markets like Monroe that maintain a strong local identity and in which a local newspaper and digital platforms remain vital community contributors. Though it remains a challenging time in the ever changing media space, locally focused, locally run publications and digital products in markets like Monroe, Wisconsin continue to have a bright future.”

John Cribb, of Cribb, Greene & Cope, represented Bliss Communications, Inc. in the transaction. Cribb, Greene & Cope is a merger and acquisition firm with office in Montana, Virginia, and Missouri.