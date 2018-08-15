News Newsletter News 

Blockchain Buzz Among Advertisers Starts to Fizzle

Seb Joseph | DigidayAugust 15, 2018

Advertisers’ love affair with all things blockchain may be cooling as they realize the technology’s potential to bring integrity back to ad buying will take time.

It’s been a year since the blockchain hype train reached advertising. The highs and lows of bitcoin’s price fluctuations in 2017 convinced many advertisers that blockchain powering it was some sort of cure-all solution to the lack of clarity around how media is bought and placed.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/blockchain-buzz-among-advertisers-starts-to-fizzle/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *