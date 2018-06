Jarrod Dicker had a great gig at the Bezos-booming Washington Post as the iconic newspaper’s Innovation Chief, helping to roll out such products as the Arc CMS. But earlier this year, he bolted WaPo to head up the blockchain-backed platform Po.et, essentially created “to help save publishing.”

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/blockchain-its-early-days-but-never-too-early-for-publishers-to-get-involved/