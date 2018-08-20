News Newsletter News 

Blockchain Tech Has the Power to Fight Censorship — But It Can Help Fake News Stay Forever

Marcela Kunova | journalism.co.uk August 20, 2018

Although a lot of people use “blockchain” as a synonym to bitcoin, the possibilities this tech offers go far beyond cryptocurrencies.

In it’s core, blockchain is a decentralized database of data where nothing can be added or modified without the consent of all the participants.

Publiq, which describes itself as a non-profit foundation, uses blockchain technology to create a new, decentralized environment for content publishing.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/blockchain-tech-has-the-power-to-fight-censorship-but-it-can-help-fake-news-stay-forever/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *