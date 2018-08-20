Blockchain Tech Has the Power to Fight Censorship — But It Can Help Fake News Stay Forever
Although a lot of people use “blockchain” as a synonym to bitcoin, the possibilities this tech offers go far beyond cryptocurrencies.
In it’s core, blockchain is a decentralized database of data where nothing can be added or modified without the consent of all the participants.
Publiq, which describes itself as a non-profit foundation, uses blockchain technology to create a new, decentralized environment for content publishing.
