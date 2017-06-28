Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/blogger-facing-potential-jail-time-says-he-is-honor-bound-not-to-identify-sources/

Journalists in South Carolina are closely watching a court hearing this morning in which a judge could send a polarizing political blogger to jail after he refused a court order to identify confidential sources.

The blogger is Will Folks, a political consultant who was a controversial spokesman for former Gov. Mark Sanford before he started FITSnews.com and who made headlines in 2010 for claiming he had an “inappropriate physical relationship” with Sanford’s successor, Nikki Haley, now the US ambassador to the United Nations.