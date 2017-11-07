To shore up its display business, Bloomberg Media is tapping its markets data to create custom display ads. Bloomberg now sells 27 different kinds, up from seven just two years ago, in formats that tap into Bloomberg data to give advertisers an ability to use real-time data about companies, commodities and stocks to deliver advertising that accurately reflects what’s going on in the financial world the moment a user sees it.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/bloomberg-fights-display-ad-commoditization-with-markets-data/