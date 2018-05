As editor-in-chief, I usually try to keep out of your way. But today marks an important moment for us: We’re launching a subscription business for Bloomberg Digital, with a redesigned website, a twice-daily regional newsletter and a host of other new features. And it deserves a brief explanation.

