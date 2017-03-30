News Newsletter News 

Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith’s Publisher Survival Guide in the Duopoly Era

Sahil Patel | DigidayMarch 30, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/bloomberg-media-ceo-justin-smiths-publisher-survival-guide-in-the-duopoly-era/
Twitter
LinkedIn

You couldn’t fault Justin Smith if he feels like taking a victory lap.

After warning publishers a year ago about being careful before they rushed head-first into platforms, the Bloomberg Media CEO came to this year’s Digital Publishing Summit in Vail, Colorado to demonstrate how damaging the duopoly can be. Smith cited a recent study from Digital Content Next, which disclosed how only 14 percent of some publishers’ revenues were coming from distributed content.

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *