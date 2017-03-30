Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith’s Publisher Survival Guide in the Duopoly Era

Like & Share E&P:

You couldn’t fault Justin Smith if he feels like taking a victory lap.

After warning publishers a year ago about being careful before they rushed head-first into platforms, the Bloomberg Media CEO came to this year’s Digital Publishing Summit in Vail, Colorado to demonstrate how damaging the duopoly can be. Smith cited a recent study from Digital Content Next, which disclosed how only 14 percent of some publishers’ revenues were coming from distributed content.