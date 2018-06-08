Bloomberg Media Group’s Chief Product Officer Sees Big Opportunities in Audio
Julia Beizer joined Bloomberg Media Group as its first chief product officer in January — and since then, she said, “Audio has been a big part of my world.”
Specifically, Beizer’s team has been releasing products for different smart speakers, including Apple’s HomePod, Amazon’s Echo Show and, most recently, Google Home, with the launch of the First Word news briefing for both Google Home and the Google Assistant app.
