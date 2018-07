Bloomberg Media is the latest publisher to try to breathe new life into the display ad with a new ad format it calls Ad.apt that takes an advertiser’s basic assets like a video and headline and turns them into one of four ad variations, showcasing video, data or related Bloomberg news articles. It also tailors the ad to viewers based on their browsing history.

