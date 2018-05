Earlier this month, Bloomberg launched a metered paywall, redesigned its website and unveiled new content hubs. Those hubs — Bloomberg Wealth, Bloomberg Economics, Bloomberg Deals and Bloomberg Opinion — were created to recognize and spotlight Bloomberg’s editorial coverage in those areas, Jared Sandberg, senior executive editor of Bloomberg Digital, told Publishers Daily.

