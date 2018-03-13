News Newsletter News 

Bob Woodward Defends Objectivity in Journalism: “My Job is Not to Take Sides”

Eric Allen Been | VoxMarch 13, 2018

“There’s that delicate line between being very aggressive and working hard on something and trying to smoke out what’s hidden,” the renowned Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward told me about the unfolding Trump-Russia scandal. “Still, something is always hidden.”

Woodward, along with the reporter Carl Bernstein, famously helped expose the Watergate scandal, which, of course, brought down a president.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/bob-woodward-defends-objectivity-in-journalism-my-job-is-not-to-take-sides/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *