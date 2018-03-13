Bob Woodward Defends Objectivity in Journalism: “My Job is Not to Take Sides”
“There’s that delicate line between being very aggressive and working hard on something and trying to smoke out what’s hidden,” the renowned Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward told me about the unfolding Trump-Russia scandal. “Still, something is always hidden.”
Woodward, along with the reporter Carl Bernstein, famously helped expose the Watergate scandal, which, of course, brought down a president.
