Roger Kenny wants to propel you into the news.

Last November, the head of virtual reality for The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones invited readers to strap on a Google Daydream headset, stand in a virtual living room inside a virtual Manhattan skyscraper and view live market data as well as breaking news stories all with a swing of the head and a swipe of the handset.