Boston Globe, After Extensive Review, Suspends Columnist
The Boston Globe said Friday it will suspend columnist Kevin Cullen without pay for three months after an examination of his work found significant problems in a series of radio interviews and some public remarks he made in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.
When he returns, Cullen will work as a general assignment reporter for the first two months before returning to his role as a columnist, Globe publisher John W. Henry and editor Brian McGrory wrote in a letter to readers.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: