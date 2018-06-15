News Newsletter News 

Boston Globe, After Extensive Review, Suspends Columnist

Michael Levenson | Boston GlobeJune 15, 2018

The Boston Globe said Friday it will suspend columnist Kevin Cullen without pay for three months after an examination of his work found significant problems in a series of radio interviews and some public remarks he made in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

When he returns, Cullen will work as a general assignment reporter for the first two months before returning to his role as a columnist, Globe publisher John W. Henry and editor Brian McGrory wrote in a letter to readers.

