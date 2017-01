Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/boston-globe-reinvention-plan-is-coming-soon/

Boston Globe editor Brian McGrory has outdone himself with a 1,550-word New Year’s message to his staff, a copy of which a kind newsroom soul sent me on Sunday. McGrory is full of praise for the accomplishments of the past year while cognizant of the problems caused by continued budget cuts.