The site of the former Boston Globe headquarters on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester officially sold Wednesday for $81 million to a partnership formed by Burlington-based developer Nordblom Co. and Boston private equity firm Alcion Ventures, according to a registry of deeds filing.

