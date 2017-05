Like & Share E&P:

Breaking news on social media can apparently be risky business for reporters at the Boston Herald, and the union isn’t happy about it.

Members of the Herald’s editorial guild are boycotting Twitter this week after reporter Chris Villani was suspended without pay for three days for violating the company’s social media policy.