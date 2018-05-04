News Newsletter News 

Boulder City Council Calls for ‘Full Editorial Independence’ at Daily Camera

Alex Burness | Daily CameraMay 4, 2018

Late Tuesday night, the Boulder City Council unanimously approved a declaration in “support of the journalistic and editorial independence of our local newspaper,” the Daily Camera.

“The Boulder City Council, recognizing the importance of a free and fair press, and respecting the First Amendment, supports full editorial and journalistic independence for the local press,” the declaration reads.

