Boulder Daily Camera Editor Who Posted Editorial on Blog Without Permission Fired
An editor at the Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder who published a critical editorial about the newspaper’s hedge fund owners without the publisher’s permission has been fired.
Dave Krieger tweeted Wednesday night that he was fired earlier in the day, though he didn’t say why.
Krieger, a former sports columnist at the defunct Rocky Mountain News, posted the piece on a blog on April 14 after he said the newspaper’s publisher rejected it.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: