News Newsletter News 

Boulder Daily Camera Editor Who Posted Editorial on Blog Without Permission Fired

Associated PressApril 26, 2018

An editor at the Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder who published a critical editorial about the newspaper’s hedge fund owners without the publisher’s permission has been fired.

Dave Krieger tweeted Wednesday night that he was fired earlier in the day, though he didn’t say why.

Krieger, a former sports columnist at the defunct Rocky Mountain News, posted the piece on a blog on April 14 after he said the newspaper’s publisher rejected it.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/boulder-daily-camera-editor-who-posted-editorial-on-blog-without-permission-fired/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *