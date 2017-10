Despite the struggles of many publishers’ in-house branded-content studios, CNN International’s branded-content revenues continue to swell. The news broadcaster claims 60 percent of its revenue comes from deals that incorporate branded content created by its in-house studio Create, up from 54 percent last year.

